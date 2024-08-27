WWE legend Sid 'Vicious' Eudy dies at 63 years old

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Sid Eudy, a six-time wrestling champion and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon, died Monday at age 63 after battling cancer, his family announced.

The wrestler, known to fans as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the "most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation," WWE said in its posthumous tribute to the wrestling star.

Gunnar Eudy, son of the celebrated wrestler, announced Vicious' death on Facebook. He remembered him as "a man of strength, kindness and love." The Wrestling world, meanwhile, highlighted the relevance of Sid Eudy's career to the competition.

"He was one of the most brutal superstars to ever terrorize the WWE. He brought an intensity that few could ever hope to contain. Just ask the litany of in-ring legends who have brought his wrath - Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret 'Hit Man' Hart and many more." WWE

At 2.06 meters tall and weighing over 140 kilos. Eudy managed to be champion twice in the WWF and three times in WCW, maintaining during the 1990s a great rivalry with Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan.

Sid 'Vicious' Eudy began in the world of wrestling in 1989, when he signed with WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Two years later, in 1991, he debuted as Sid Justice in the WWE and had a meteoric career for a decade, which was abruptly cut short in 2001 when he suffered a serious injury after breaking his leg in a televised match in a stark image still remembered by wrestling fans.