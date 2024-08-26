Alabama high school football player dies after injury during game

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Caden Tellier, an Alabama high school football player, died after suffering serious injuries during a game. The information was confirmed by his family on social media in a statement that detailed that "lives will be saved through his passing."

"Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing," his family wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Alabama Independent Schools Association Executive Director Michael McLendon explained in a statement that Tellier was taken to the hospital after suffering a brain injury. However, it was not detailed on how the injury occurred.

Meanwhile, John T. Morgan Academy School Principal Bryan Oliver mourned Tellier's death in a message posted on his social media. In addition, it was learned that sports activities at the school have been suspended.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most important a Christ follower," Oliver wrote.