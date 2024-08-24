Shipwrecks and traffic accidents: the tragic outcome for Mike Lynch's partner and the Bayesian

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

Those who won the legal battle, died. This is the tragic outcome of Mike Lynch and Stephen Chamberlain, his business partner, both exculpated by the American justice system after years of trials and prosecutions for a series of economic crimes linked to the sale of software worth $11 billion.

Lynch was swallowed by the sea in a phenomenon known as a sea spill, caused by a storm. Chamberlain was run over by a blue Opel Corsa while playing sports in Cambridge. The deaths, which are now surrounded by an aura of mystery and suspicion, occurred within the same 48 hours.

Night of celebration at the Bayesian

On the night of the shipwreck, passengers on the Bayesian were celebrating. At last, after 13 years of litigation, Mike Lynch could celebrate getting the pebble out of his shoe. Earlier this summer, the British tech mogul was found not guilty of the 15 counts of fraud he faced over Hewlett-Packard's $11.1 billion sale of his company Autonomy in 2011.

The sailboat with the world's tallest mast The Bayesian was the only vessel to have a major mishap off the coast of Sicily on the night of Sunday 18 to Monday 19. This sailboat-type yacht was completed in 2008, built by Italian leisure shipping company Perini Navi.





It had 55.9 meters in length, a beam of 11.51 meters and a draft of 9.73. But what really stands out about the sailboat is its mast. Until the wreck, the Bayesian's mast was the tallest in the world on a vessel of this type: 75 meters.

After this sale, HP wrote down Autonomy's total value by billions of dollars shortly after the deal closed, claiming it had uncovered significant accounting irregularities. Lynch went to trial charged with 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy, but the securities fraud charge was dropped.

The only ship that wrecked that night

After the night of partying on the sailboat, the passengers and crew went to sleep. The cabins of the Bayesian are located in the lower part of the hull of the sailing ship. The storm came in the vicinity around four a.m. local time and intensified by five o'clock.

As footage from security cameras in the port of Portiello, on the Sicilian coast, could show, at around 5:30 a.m., the ship began to lurch. For the hours, most of the passengers and crew were asleep, but the shaking and noise woke many of them, allowing them to survive.

All crew members, except the cook Recaldo Thomas, managed to save their lives. This was also the case for Lynch's wife, and legal owner of the vessel, Angela Bacares; the Golunski-Esmile family; and attorney Ayla Ronald.

According to press accounts, those who made it out onto the main bridge of the yacht fell into the sea when the waves hit the boat. By a miracle, the lifeboat was activated before this, and many of them reached the emergency boat. Thus 15 people were saved from dying at sea.

Lynch's associates

It was not the case for seven other people, who in the middle of the storm drowned. In addition to the cook Recaldo Thomas, those who died in this tragedy are people who belong to Mike Lynch's closest circle.

Hannah Lynch, his daughter who a few months earlier managed to be admitted to study at Oxford University. There was also Chris Morvillo, Mike Lynch's lead lawyer who represented him in the lawsuits against HP since 2011. He was also one of the lawyers who investigated the 9/11 bombings of the World Trade Center. Morvillo was accompanied on this recreational trip by his wife, jeweler Neda Morvillo.

Jonathan Bloomer is among those missing after the shipwreck. He is a senior manager at the U.S.-based investment bank Morgan Stanley. Bloomer appeared at the HP trial as a witness for Lynch's defense, according to the BBC. Bloomer was also accompanied by his wife, Judy.

But this was not all. Another Lynch associate, also a defendant in the HP trials, died on Saturday. In the UK, thousands of miles away from Sicily, Stephen Chamberlain was hit by a blue Opel Corsa while exercising in the street in the morning.

British police recently assured that there was no evidence that the death of the tech tycoon's business partner was "suspicious or undesirable."

Some of all these coincidences have provoked a flood of conspiracy theories that cast doubt on the official versions of the events. Some point to the fact that there is a link between all these deaths, or even crazier, that the missing have not really died.