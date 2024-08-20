Several Chicago hotels used for the DNC were the target of 'implausible' bomb threats

Police officers gather outside the United Center ahead of the DNC in Chicago Charly Triballeau / AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

At least five Chicago hotels being used for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) were the target of bomb threats Tuesday, city police and the U.S. Secret Service said.

However, despite the initial alarm, authorities reported that the threats against several hotels in the Near West Side were unfounded.

According to a report from Fox 32 Chicago, city officials said law enforcement cleared several downtown locations Tuesday afternoon and reported that "no credible threats were found."

Just before noon, law enforcement began searching the Nobu Hotel, located at 155 N. Peoria St.

The bomb threat, which was sent to the Fox 32 Chicago newsroom via e-mail, claimed that pipe bombs had been placed at the West Loop and Hyatt House hotels. The threat contained antisemitic messages and came a day after anti-Israel demonstrators protested in the vicinity of the Near West Side, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.

The threat mentioned the DNC, whose first day was overshadowed by clashes between antisemitic protesters and law enforcement.

Secret Service special agent in charge Derek Mayer said the threats are under control at this time and that the agency is taking the event's security seriously.

"We're taking the necessary precautions like we always do and we've been talking to our personnel to ensure that there was no incidents in any of those hotels," Mayer said.

The Secret Service is coming under heavy criticism following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who was shot in the ear last month during a rally in Pennsylvania.