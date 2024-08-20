DNC crowd calls for "locking up" Trump during Hillary Clinton's speech

Hillary Clinton was one of the featured speakers on the first night of the DNC/ Brendan Smialoski .AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Hillary Clinton was a featured speaker on the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). The 2016 Democratic nominee, who drew one of the biggest ovations of the day, first praised President Joe Biden and then expressed her support for Kamala Harris and encourage her to break the "glass ceiling." However, one of the most talked-about moments of her speech came from the audience.

Clinton took the stage minutes before 9 p.m. to earn an extended round of applause. "Something is happening in America. You can feel it. Something we've worked for and dreamed about for a long time," she began, then went on to highlight Biden's work.

"First, let’s salute President Biden, democracy’s champion, at home and abroad. He brought dignity, decency, and competence back to the White House," she continued, going on to call him a "true patriot."

Clinton made some brief comments about the 2016 presidential election, in which she became the first woman to be the nominee of a major party and was subsequently defeated by Donald Trump.

"Afterwards, we refused to give up on America. Millions marched, many ran for office, we kept our eyes on the future. Well, my friends, the future is here. I wish my mother & Kamala's mother could see us. They would say, 'Keep going!'" she exclaimed.

After commenting on women's history and the Democratic Party, she began to describe what she dubbed a "new chapter" in American history, one led by Harris.

"Tonight I am thinking of the girls and boys who see themselves in America’s future because of Kamala Harris — a Black woman, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and our nominee for vice president. This is our country’s story: breaking down barriers and expanding the circle of possibility," she said.

At the same time, she compared the Californian with Trump, whom she harshly criticized over his judicial cases. "As a prosecutor, Kamala locked up murderers and drug traffickers. She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety. Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history—the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," Clinton said.

Seconds after she finished this sentence, a familiar chant began to emerge from the stands: "Lock him up!", which referred to the Republican. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump supporters used to chant the same thing but in reference to Clinton, making it one of the most viral moments of the DNC's first night.

Clinton limited herself to a knowing smile and did not comment on the chants. After a few moments of silence, she continued with her speech, which ended with "we're going to win this."