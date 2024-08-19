Texas: Attacks on Border Patrol agents by illegal immigrants on the rise

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Customs and Border Protection reported that the El Paso, Texas, sector has seen a significant increase in attacks on Border Patrol agents in this fiscal year.

The office indicated that the situation is recorded as the flow of migrants illegally crossing the border into the United States continues. It explained that violent clashes occur as migrants and smugglers attempt to evade law enforcement.

"Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024, 66 El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents have been assaulted. During Fiscal Year 2023, 104 agents were assaulted," Customs and Border Protection detailed.

El Paso Sector Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good highlighted that attacks on agents are a crime. He maintained that law enforcement agencies will continue to promote respect for border agents.

"Assaulting federal agents is not just a crime; it is an affront to our principles of justice and the safety of our nation. The brave men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and all our law enforcement partners that work alongside with us safeguarding our nation’s borders" Good said.

In that regard, he maintained that the El Paso Sector Border Patrol is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office to bring all aggressors to justice.

Customs and Border Protection noted that the use of "hands, fists, feet, teeth, firearms, knives, vehicles, and rocks, along with other items used as weapons to purposely inflict harm on federal officers while performing their duties, and the severity of the injuries are gathered and provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution".

According to Customs and Border Protection, the patrol has had at least 14,697 encounters with criminal migrants.