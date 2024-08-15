Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police and throw smoke bombs after Kamala Harris event

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with law enforcement and threw smoke bombs during a protest following a rally by Vice President Kamala Harris in New York.

The situation reportedly escalated when protesters attempted to block streets near the rally site. Law enforcement quickly responded, and that's when some of the vandals threw smoke bombs, leading to increased tension and confrontation with officers.

In images, protesters were seen lining the street. The event was attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "You have set Palestine on fire," was heard shouted by one of the protesters.

No comment on the matter

The Harris rally was not disrupted by the protest, but security for the event was increased as tensions in the surrounding streets rose. Event organizers have not issued comment on the incident and spokesmen of the vice president have declined to comment on the matter.

Authorities have announced that they are investigating the incident. Organizers of the pro-Palestinian protests have vowed to continue their demonstrations.