Only 40% of Americans believe it is "extremely important" for parents to vaccinate their children

Childhood vaccinations have lost popularity over the years and have become increasingly declined by Americans. This was evidenced by a Gallup poll.

In the poll, only 40% of citizens stated that it is "extremely important" for parents to vaccinate their children. The figure represents a big drop from the 58% who said the same in 2019 and the 64% who thought the same in 2001:

Today, fewer Americans consider childhood vaccines important, with 40% saying it is extremely important for parents to vaccinate their children, compared with 58% in 2019 and 64% in 2001. There has been a similar decline in the combined "extremely" and "very important" percentage, which was 94% in 2001, but today stands at 69%.

Republicans lead the trend

By political leaning, Republicans are the most skeptical of vaccines and their efficacy (Democrats have remained largely unchanged over the years).

Twenty-six percent of Republicans said it is "extremely important" to vaccinate children. Among Democrats the figure was 63%. In 2001, the importance of childhood immunizations was similar across ideological groups, with 66% of Democrats and 62% of Republicans:

The decline in belief in the importance of vaccines is essentially limited to Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, as the views of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have changed little over the past 24 years. Twenty-six percent of Republicans, half as many as in 2019, believe it is extremely important for parents to vaccinate their children. In Gallup's initial poll on vaccines, Republicans and Republican leaners (62%) held similar views to Democrats and Democratic leaners (66%); the two groups now differ by 37 percentage points.