Rubio talks commitment with UK against Iranian nuclear threat

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 27 de marzo, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy about the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iranian nuclear threat, according to Tammy Bruce, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman.

Rubio and Lammy “reiterated their shared commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon,” per the readout. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a “maximum pressure” campaing on Iran.

Rubio also thanked Lammy “for the UK’s work to align Europe and Ukraine to support a durable peace in Ukraine” and emphasized both “the need for further European contributions to bolster security in Europe” and Trump’s “determination to bring about peace through negotiation,” per the readout.

Lammy recently came under fire for comments after Israel renewed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and halted aid to the coastal enclave after Hamas rejected the ceasefire extension proposal.

He stated twice that the new blockade was a “breach” of international law, leading the British prime minister’s official spokesperson to reconfirm that the government’s position is that Israel was “at risk” of breaching humanitarian law, the BBC reported by the BBC. (JNS sought comment from the State Department about whether Rubio raised the incident with Lammy.)

Lammy later told Bloomberg that it was a “matter for the court” to decide if international law had been broken.

© JNS