The lavish wedding of the youngest son of Asia's richest man: A three-day celebration with the Kardashians in attendance and featuring performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber

Published by Alejandro Baños

Anant, the youngest son of the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant, in a Hindu ceremony that will last all weekend and will be attended by more than a thousand guests.

The wedding began this Friday, according to AFP. Weeks before the celebration, the family started preparations for 1,500 guests and they didn’t leave anything out. They organized a party and a cruise on the Mediterranean Sea. They had an exclusive temple built for the ceremony and for concerts that will be held by Rihanna, The Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Justin Bieber.

The event will be attended by celebrities from around the world, such as Kim and Khloé Kardashian, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, actor John Cena and actress Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of the billionaire's family. Previous celebrations have been attended by Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, among others.

This is not the first time Ambani has organized a lavish wedding of such magnitude for one of his children. In 2017, his daughter tied the knot in the most expensive wedding ever held in India, reportedly costing $100 million and featuring American singer Beyoncé.