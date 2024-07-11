Senate Republicans stop a Democratic bill to allow abortions nationwide

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T10:52:29.000Z"}

Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill that sought to discuss allowing abortion nationwide. In addition, pro-life organizations such as Life News and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America have warned that the bill would also allow abortion for women nine months pregnant.

"The bill calls for 'the protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade' to be 'restored and built upon, moving towards a future where there is reproductive freedom for all.' That essentially allows abortions up to birth unless states protect babies from late-term abortions" explained Life News.

"This radical resolution has nothing to do with helping women. It says nothing about empowering women with the resources and support they deserve. Instead, it just doubles down on the Democrats’ radical agenda of all-trimester abortion, everywhere in America" said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

In that regard, Democrats needed 60 votes for the Senate to vote on the bill. Republicans managed to keep them from reaching that number and the vote was 49 to 44.

Meanwhile, the White House supported the Democrats' initiative and maintained that "the Administration strongly supports Senate passage of S. 4554, the Reproductive Freedom for Women Act."

"Today, more than 20 states have dangerous and extreme abortion bans in effect, some without exceptions for rape or incest. Women are being denied essential medical care, including during an emergency, or forced to travel thousands of miles out of state for care that would have been available if Roe were still the law of the land," the White House said in a statement.

The Democratic administration insisted that "the Administration will continue to work with Congress to defend reproductive freedom once and for all."