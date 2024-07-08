Jon Landau, award-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar, dies at age 63

Published by Israel Duro Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-08T11:14:56.000Z"}

Film veteran and award-winning producer Jon Landau, known for creating blockbusters such as Avatar and Titanic, died last Friday at age 63 after a 16-month battle with cancer. Disney first announced the news, which was later confirmed by Landau's son.

"Don’t call me, deal with Jon"

If there was one thing that defined Landau, it was his almost miraculous ability to solve any kind of problem that came up in a film production. As an illustration, former Fox Filmed Entertainment boss Peter Chernin told James Cameron when problems arose during the filming of True Lies: "Don't call me, deal with Jon," as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

This quality and professionalism made him Cameron's right-hand man from that point on, who stressed his importance in getting his big hits Avatar and Titanic to the big screen eventually due to the logistical challenges they had to overcome.

Cameron himself wanted to say goodbye to him with an emotional letter, in which he praised the deceased, while also reviewing his career and major successes.

The Avatar family mourns the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have kept him at the center of our Avatar universe for nearly two decades. James Cameron

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away," Cameron concluded.