Authorities search for two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail

Published by Williams Perdomo

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi reported that it is searching for two inmates who escaped from the county's detention center.

Authorities explained that the subjects are Tyrekennel Collins, a 24-year-old black male, who was being held by Copiah County; and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, who was being held by Jefferson County.

Similarly, the department asked neighbors to take safety precautions due to the danger presented by these individuals. "These suspects are considered to be dangerous. Authorities urge all citizens to take necessary precautions," the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department highlighted.