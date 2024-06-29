US offers $5 million reward for the capture of the 'Cryptoqueen'

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 0min ago

The FBI has increased the reward to $5 million for information leading to the capture of Ruja Ignatova, known as the Cryptoqueen. Ignatova is accused of orchestrating in one of the largest global frauds in history.

Ignatova, born in Bulgaria in 1980, was included in 2022 on the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted fugitives (at that time a $100,000 reward was offered for her capture).

Ignatova is one of the founders of OneCoin

The Cryptoqueen is one of the founders of OneCoin (presented as a digital investment currency. It started operating in 2014 and was based in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital). However, the cryptocurrency was worthless, so she defrauded people around the world out of around $4 billion.

She was charged with fraud in 2017. Since that year there has been no information on her whereabouts (she was last heard from in Athens, Greece). Some clues indicate that she may have been murdered by her shady business accomplices.

If she is still alive, the FBI has warned that the woman is most likely traveling "with armed guards" and may have undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance.