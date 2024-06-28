NFL must pay $4.7 billion to subscribers as a result of ‘Sunday Ticket’ antitrust lawsuit

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 3min ago

A federal jury in California ruled that the NFL must pay $4.7 billion to a group of plaintiffs as a result of antitrust litigation against the league for its "out-of-market" broadcasts.

The payment was awarded to compensate damages to consumers (especially those who pay for the league's "Sunday Ticket" broadcast package). About $4.6 billion will go to residential subscribers and just under $100 million for commercial users.

The NFL responds

The NFL stated in a release that it plans to appeal the verdict. It also noted that its media distribution strategy was "by far the most fan friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment."

"We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit."

The verdict is a threat to the league, whose media deals make up the bulk of its revenue. The league generates more than $20 billion annually.

The case pits the NFL against its fans

The case was a confrontation between the NFL and its fans. The plaintiffs argued that the way media rights are sold with the “Sunday Ticket” package is anti-competitive because it forces users to pay hundreds of dollars for a package that also includes games they don’t want and whose price could be more than fair.