'Buddha Boy' sentenced to prison for sexual abuse

Published by Santiago OspitalAFP Verified by 1h ago

A court in Nepal convicted the spiritual leader known as Buddha Boy of child abuse. He could face up to 14 years in jail, according to local authorities.

Ram Bahadur Bomjan 33, is known to his followers as a reincarnation of Buddha. He has captured people’s attention for his ability to motionlessly meditate for months, without eating, drinking water or sleeping.

He was arrested in January while in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, for the rape of an underage girl in a type of monastery known as ashram. Dozens of similar allegations were made against him in 2010.

Police claim he had been "hiding for years.” When they found him, he had 30 million Nepalese rupees, or more than $219,000, in cash and other foreign currency.

Police opened another investigation against Buddha Boy in 2019 after four of his worshippers were reported missing. That investigation remains ongoing.