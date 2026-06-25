Trump Makes His Move: The White House Requests $87.600 million in Emergency Funding for Defense, Ebola, and Agricultural Aid

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de junio, 2026

On Wednesday, the White House requested that Congress approve a supplemental funding package of $87.6 billion to finance the war with Iran, respond to the current Ebola outbreak, provide assistance to U.S. farmers, and cover other administration priorities, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by The Hill. In a letter sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought requested $67,000 million for the Department of Defense. The request comes as the administration of President Donald Trump is pushing for a $1.5 trillion defense budget, more than 40% higher than last year’s, and as Washington continues negotiations with Iranian officials to end the conflict, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and move toward the elimination of Tehran’s nuclear program.

The package includes $1.7 billion for military readiness, $17.3 billion for operating costs, $1.5 billion for fuel, $1.2 billion for administration priorities, $21 billion for ammunition, $5.1 billion for cybersecurity and autonomous systems, $2.4 billion for drones, $800 million for National Guard support, and $12.1 billion for other classified programs.

In addition to the funds allocated to the Pentagon, the White House requested $2,000 million for the Coast Guard in connection with Operation Epic Fury, $40 million for the FBI for the same operation and other classified programs, and $95.5 million for the Department of Energy. The administration also requested more than $1,500 million for State Department diplomatic programs, including $1,400 million for global security protection initiatives, $120 million for U.S. mission operations in the region, and $850 million for defense systems against unmanned aircraft. Approximately $21 million is part of a classified request.

Other Expenditures

In addition, $300 million was requested for embassy security and repairs to U.S. facilities damaged in Bahrain, Dubai, Karachi, Lahore, and Riyadh during the conflict. Another $1.4 billion would be allocated to the Ebola response, including $90 million for unforeseen needs in Central Africa, such as medical evacuations of U.S. citizens. In addition, the administration is seeking $100 million for unforeseen needs in the Middle East, including the evacuation of U.S. citizens who wish to leave the region with their families.

The proposal also includes $550 million for global health security programs, with the aim of preventing, detecting, and responding to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other vulnerable countries. Similarly, the administration also requested $11.1 billion for agricultural aid, following losses suffered by the sector due to tariffs, rising costs, and weather-related issues in Florida.

Other items included in the package include $500 million for restoration and construction projects in Washington, D.C., $1,000 million for the final design and construction of a modernized version of Penn Station in New York, $600 million for the General Services Administration, and $1,000 million to increase pension benefits.

Shortly after the proposal was made public, several Democratic lawmakers expressed doubts about its chances of passing. Two of them were Senator Mazie Hirono and Senator Chris Murphey, who asserted that the package would inevitably drive away Democratic votes.