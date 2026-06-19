Who are the three heroes who received the Congressional Medal of Honor from Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de junio, 2026

On Thursday, Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to three service members recognized for extraordinary acts of bravery in the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan. The ceremony took place at the White House, where the president honored retired Marine Major James Capers Jr., Marine Corps Colonel John W. Ripley (posthumously), and retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award. It is awarded to service members who distinguish themselves “conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

During the ceremony, Trump described the honorees as examples of the courage, sacrifice, and spirit of service that represent the U.S. Armed Forces.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our founding, we remember that we owe everything to heroes like those we celebrate today—men who went willingly to the darkest and most dangerous corners on earth to defeat evil so we could live free,” the president said before beginning to present the awards.

James Capers Jr.

James Capers Jr. received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during a 1967 reconnaissance mission in the Vietnam War. Although he was struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries during an ambush, he continued to lead his unit and helped evacuate his comrades. His recognition comes nearly six decades after the events.

"Jim, the nation kept you waiting far too long — so I say to you, congratulations!" Trump said before placing the medal around Capers’ neck.

John W. Ripley

Ripley was posthumously honored for one of the most celebrated acts of the Vietnam War. Under intense enemy fire, he placed explosives on a strategic bridge and succeeded in destroying it, halting the advance of North Vietnamese forces. Since Ripley passed away in 2008, his family accepted the Medal of Honor during the ceremony at the White House.

"For his heroic deeds, John Ripley was given the navy cross. And today, we posthumously award him the highest of all awards, a congressional medal of honor. And we're grateful to be joined by his sons, Tom, John, and Steve, grandsons, Steve and Lewis, and Francis, and his beautiful daughter-in-law, Alexandra,” Trump said before presenting the medal.

Nicholas Dockery

As for Dockery, he was recognized for his bravery during a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan in 2012. While his unit was under attack, he coordinated the response, helped rescue wounded soldiers, and remained in the combat zone until he ensured the safety of all his men.

According to the White House, the then-Army major risked his own life to assist soldiers who had been cut off and left vulnerable to enemy attack. Instead of retreating to a safe position, he remained on the front lines, moving among positions under fire to direct his men and ensure the wounded received medical attention.

“Major Dockery, you were the last man to depart the battlefield that day, and you left it a legend and a hero. We proudly award you the congressional medal of honor,” Trump said.