Trump orders fast food at the White House and defends his policy on tipping
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a video of the encounter.
It was this Monday, April 13, when President Donald Trump starred in an unusual scene when he ordered food from McDonald's via the DoorDash platform. The order was delivered directly to the White House, where the president received the delivery man in front of the Oval Office.
A moment shared publicly
The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, released a video of the meeting. In it, Trump jokes about the spontaneity of the moment with the phrase: "This doesn't seem prepared, does it?" underlining the informal nature of the scene.
Beyond the anecdotal, Trump used the occasion to reinforce one of the pillars of his economic discourse: the elimination of taxes on tips. During the interaction, he highlighted the case of the delivery woman 'Sharron', who delivered the order and, as indicated, would have obtained significant income thanks to this policy.
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President Trump just received a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office!— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2026
Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family.
💰 🚗 🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/5JkpJo839k
According to what was pointed out, Sharron would have earned around $11,000 in tips during the last year, income that, under the current regulations, can be allocated entirely to family sustenance without additional tax burden.
Origin and scope of the measure
This measure has been touted by the president as a direct incentive for service sector workers, including delivery drivers, waiters and other employees who rely heavily on this type of income.
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A symbolic gesture with political undertones
The episode combines an everyday gesture with a clear political message. By turning a simple food delivery into a media opportunity, Trump sought to concretely illustrate the impact of his tax policy, reinforcing his narrative of support for workers with variable incomes.