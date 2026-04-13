Trump orders fast food at the White House and defends his policy on tipping

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de abril, 2026

It was this Monday, April 13, when President Donald Trump starred in an unusual scene when he ordered food from McDonald's via the DoorDash platform. The order was delivered directly to the White House, where the president received the delivery man in front of the Oval Office.

A moment shared publicly

The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, released a video of the meeting. In it, Trump jokes about the spontaneity of the moment with the phrase: "This doesn't seem prepared, does it?" underlining the informal nature of the scene.

Beyond the anecdotal, Trump used the occasion to reinforce one of the pillars of his economic discourse: the elimination of taxes on tips. During the interaction, he highlighted the case of the delivery woman 'Sharron', who delivered the order and, as indicated, would have obtained significant income thanks to this policy.

According to what was pointed out, Sharron would have earned around $11,000 in tips during the last year, income that, under the current regulations, can be allocated entirely to family sustenance without additional tax burden.

Origin and scope of the measure eliminate taxes on tips was one of the key promises of the 2024 presidential campaign. It subsequently materialized in the law known as the "



This measure has been touted by the president as a direct incentive for service sector workers, including delivery drivers, waiters and other employees who rely heavily on this type of income. The proposal towas one of the key promises of the 2024 presidential campaign. It subsequently materialized in the law known as the " One Big, Beautiful Bill ," which allows taxpayers to deduct up to $25,000 of income derived from tips.This measure has been touted by the president as a direct incentive for, including delivery drivers, waiters and other employees who rely heavily on this type of income.

A symbolic gesture with political undertones

The episode combines an everyday gesture with a clear political message. By turning a simple food delivery into a media opportunity, Trump sought to concretely illustrate the impact of his tax policy, reinforcing his narrative of support for workers with variable incomes.