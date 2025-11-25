Trump launches 'Mission Genesis,' an ambitious plan to accelerate innovation in AI

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump announced a project to drive "innovation and discovery" of artificial intelligence (AI). It is the 'Mission Genesis,' which seeks to accelerate scientific progress in AI to "bolster U.S. national security, technological dominance and global strategic leadership."

According to a statement released by the White House, the project aims to "dramatically expand the productivity and impact of federal research and development within a decade."

In turn, it mentions a "historic mobilization of resources" to "automate experiment design, accelerate simulations, and generate predictive models that accelerate federal research and development productivity."

According to the cited release, several agencies will participate in the initiative, including the Department of Energy, currently led by Chris Wright. The effort also includes the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Wright spoke about the project on Monday and stressed that it will improve life for all Americans. "What does innovation and improvement drive? It drives efficiency. We want the federal government to work better, to work faster, more accurately and more efficient for the American people and want the American economy to do the same thing. And what do you get out of that? More production, less cost, lower prices."

"President Trump is taking a revolutionary approach to scientific research, harnessing the power of AI to propel America into the Golden Age of Innovation," said Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president for Science and Technology and director of Science and Technology Policy at the White House.

"The Genesis Mission connects world-class scientific data with the most advanced American AI to unlock breakthroughs in medicine, energy, materials science, and beyond," he added.