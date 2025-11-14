Voz media US Voz.us
The government closes a deal with South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

The United States and South Korea have finalized details of a deal to build nuclear-powered submarines. The information was confirmed Friday by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

"One of the greatest variables for our economy and security—the bilateral negotiations on trade, tariffs and security—has been finalised," Lee announced to reporters at a press conference picked up by AFP.

He also explained that the two countries decided to "move forward with building nuclear-powered submarines."

South Korea has obtained the necessary "support for expanding our authority over uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing," he added.

A joint note detailing this agreement states that "both countries have committed to continue their collaboration through a shipbuilding working group" to increase the number of U.S. commercial and military combat-ready ships.

How much will Seoul spend?

The document specifies that Washington gave "its consent" to Seoul to build the submarines, although their manufacturing location remains unclear.

US nuclear submarine technology is considered one of the best-kept military secrets.

The note stipulates that Seoul will spend $25 billion to purchase US military equipment through 2030 and will provide full support to US forces in South Korea for $33 billion.

