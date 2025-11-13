The White House celebrated the end of the government shutdown with another video of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in hats

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de noviembre, 2025

The House approved the bill to end the longest government shutdown in history. Already with Senate approval, all that remains is the signature of President Donald Trump. To celebrate, the White House released a video made with artificial intelligence of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer wearing Mexican hats.

In the House, the vote ended with 222 in favor and 209 opposed. Only two Republicans opposed, while six Democrats went along with reopening the government. The group of six consisted of Henry Cuellar, Jared Golden, Tom Suozzi, Adam Gray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, and Don Davis.

Moments after the vote, the White House released the montage of Jeffries and Schumer, which quickly went viral.

Trump premiered this montage last September 29, when he posted it on his Truth Social account. At that time, he showed Jeffries with a mustache and a Mexican sombrero, accompanied by mariachi music.

While the vice president, JD Vance, described the post as a "joke," Jeffries took offense, describing it as "disgusting" and "racist." "If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums," Schumer noted on the matter.