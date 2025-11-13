Congress passes bill to end longest government shutdown in history

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de noviembre, 2025

The House on Wednesday passed a sweeping spending package aimed at reopening the government, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which has caused numerous economic turbulences in the country and a bloody internal battle in the Democratic Party over how best to take on President Donald Trump.

The vote in the lower chamber was 222 to 209, following almost strictly along party lines, with only two Republicans opposing the measure as a protest over deficit spendingand six Democrats making the decision to support it after citing the importance of resuming the flow of federal funds as soon as possible. The conservatives who opposed it were Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Greg Steube of Florida. The latter had previously announced during a conversation with reporters that he would vote against the bill.

Although several Democrats voted with the Republicans, the truth is that most of their representatives opposed the bill, including their most senior leaders. One of these was Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who told reporters several hours before the vote that Democrats were frustrated at how the bill was failing to address COVID-19 pandemic-era health subsidies under Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA). "House Democrats are here on the Capitol steps to reiterate our strong opposition to this spending bill because it fails to address the Republican healthcare crisis, and it fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credit," Jeffries said in a statement.

Wednesday's vote came two days after the Senate passed a new bill, after that chamber's Republican majority reached an agreement with eight Democrats to end the stalemate that led to the government shutdown last Oct. 1. Previously, fourteen votes in the Senate failed to pass a Republican-driven bill in the lower chamber that would have funded the government until mid-November.

Under the deal reached in the Senate, Republicans agreed to allow Democrats a vote in December on a bill of their choice to extend those enhanced grants, which are scheduled to expire at the end of that month.

In response to the House passing the package, the White House announced that Trump will sign the bill.

Developing news.