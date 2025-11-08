From Jail to City Council: Angela Walker, an ex-convict for murder, wins a seat in Maine

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de noviembre, 2025

In a result that has generated widespread debate on digital platforms, Angela Walker, a resident of Bangor, Maine, with a criminal record that includes a conviction for involuntary manslaughter, was elected to the local city council Tuesday night.

Walker, who served a decade behind bars for her role in the death of a Canadian tourist in 2002, received the endorsement of a progressive group, although she does not belong to any formal political party.

According to reports from Fox News, Walker's case goes back to a violent confrontation more than two decades ago, when she and her brother were involved in a scuffle with Derek Rogers, a visitor from Canada.

According to court details, the incident arose following an alleged racist slur directed at Walker, who is of Native American origin. Rogers was found lifeless, with signs of severe beatings and sand asphyxiation, which led to Walker pleading guilty to manslaughter and perjury. The 10-year prison sentence marked a dark chapter in her life, from which she has sought to publicly distance herself.

Now, with a three-year term ahead of her, Walker will join three other newly elected aldermen in addressing local issues in Bangor. In an interview with the Bangor Daily News, the newly elected councilwoman expressed her desire to focus on the future, "I want people to see that it’s possible that we can change. That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore, and I’m a different person."

However, Walker's victory did not go unnoticed on social media, where it quickly became a topic of debate and surprise.

Reactions to the election



Republican Sen. Ted Cruz replied with a simple "Um, wut?" on X, when replying to a post, reflecting surprise.

Other comments on X were similar: Jesse Franklin-Murdock, of Dhillon Law Group, wrote: “Unfortunately, Jay Jones is not the floor. There is a genuine bloodlust on the left, and voters are all to happy to let it out the ballot box.”

Unfortunately, Jay Jones is not the floor. There is a genuine bloodlust on the left, and voters are all to happy to let it out the ballot box. https://t.co/JKAyde6vGh pic.twitter.com/LURP4D6bUe — Jesse Franklin-Murdock (@MurdockJDF) November 6, 2025

For his part, Tom Elliott, founder of Grabien, ironized, “New progressive paradigm: The more mentally ill, the more popular.”

New progressive paradigm: The more mentally ill, the more popular https://t.co/zAlAmpaghv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Paul A. Syzpula, a conservative influencer, questioned, "WTH is going on? Democrats simply don’t care what their politicians do.”

WTH is going on? Democrats simply don’t care what their politicians do. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2025