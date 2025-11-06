Trump takes aim at Republicans after Nov. 4 defeats: 'If you want to win elections, you gotta talk about these facts'

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de noviembre, 2025

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump criticized Republicans for failing to highlight his administration's accomplishments during the campaigns, saying it is "so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts," following the party's defeats on Tuesday.

"I tell Republicans, if you want to win elections, you gotta talk about these facts," the president commented.

Trump's message to the party

During his speech at the American Business Forum in Miami, Trump stressed the importance of communicating the economic progress and positive figures that the country has registered in recent months. He stressed that jobs, growth and the strengthening of industry are concrete facts that should be central to the political strategy of Republican candidates.

The president used the event to highlight the results he attributes to his administration, such as the creation of 1.9 million jobs and the removal of 600,000 Americans from the SNAP food assistance program, figures he said reflect the working-class momentum during his tenure.

"One year ago, we were a dead country. Now we're a country that's considered [one of] the hottest countries anywhere in the world," he said. He added: "These are things you have to talk about. It doesn't just happen, you got to tell them. It's wonderful to do them, but if people don't talk about them, then you can do not so well in elections."

His comments came a day after Republicans lost key elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City, results that ignited internal debate over the party's strategy.