"A great success": Trump and Xi meeting ended with "consensus" on tariffs, rare earths and Ukraine war

Published by Israel Duro 30 de octubre, 2025

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction with the results achieved at the meeting between theleaders of the two world powers in South Korea. The meeting, which lasted about two hours, allowed the US and Chinese presidentsto bring positions closer together on the trade war that pits the two countries against each other and to commit to working togetherto seek a solution to the war conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump noted that he promised to halve the 20% tariffs tied to fentanyl flooding into the US from China in exchange for Beijing suspending its restrictions on rare earths and buying more agricultural products.

"An incredible meeting."

"I think it was an incredible meeting," Trump said after the meeting with Xi Jinping in the South Korean city of Busan. He praised the leader as "a tremendous leader of a very powerful country" and announced that he would visit China in April.

For his part, Xi emphasized that he reached a "consensus" with Trump to resolve their trade clashes and called for finalizing follow-up work "as soon as possible," according to Chinese state media.

The Republican tycoon also revealed that after the meeting, the Asian giant will begin the massive cpurchase of products from the U.S. countryside, one of the main victims in the trade pulse between the two giants: "Large quantities,huge amounts of soybeans and other agricultural products are going to be purchased immediately."

Taiwan "was not mentioned" during the meeting.

The two leaders also discussed major international policy points, and pledged to "work together" to find a way out of the war between Ukraine and Russia. However, another hot point such as the situation in Taiwan"was not mentioned" at the meeting.

"The issue of Ukraine was raised very forcefully. We talked about it for a long time, and we are both going to work together to see if we can get something done," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.