NYC election: new polls confirm trend of narrowing gap between Cuomo and Mamdani

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de octubre, 2025

The former governor Andrew Cuomo has begun to cut into thesocialist Zohran Mamdaniin the race for New York City mayoral race, according to several polls released in recent weeks that confirm a steady trend of a narrowing gap between the two candidates.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows Mamdani with 43% support to Cuomo's 33%, a ten-point lead. In a poll from the same university conducted last month, which assessed a four-way race, Mamdani got 45%, compared to 23% for Cuomo, 15% for Sliwa and 12% for Adams.The Socialist candidate's lead has shrunk from 22 points to 10, marking the first significant shift in the race.

The results reflect that a good portion of the mayor's former supporters Eric Adams have leaned toward Cuomo, while Republican Curtis Sliwa is holding his support steady.

Other polls confirm the same trend

The trend was also noted by a Suffolk University poll, which puts Mamdani at 44% and Cuomo at 34%, reinforcing the perception of a close race in the distance.

Similarly, a Siena Research Institute /New York Times poll placed Mamdani with 46% to Cuomo's 24% among likely voters in September, though it warns that in a head-to-head matchup between the two, the Socialist's lead could shrink to just four points.

Meanwhile, a survey from the Marist Poll last month reported a 21-point difference in Mamdani's favor, showing a steady advance for Cuomo as Election Day approaches.

An OpenSecrets analysis also indicates that, despite the former governor's recent improvement in the polls, Mamdani continues to lead in both voting intention and fundraising, with firm support in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Adams endorsement boosts Cuomo

The shift in the polls comes after outgoing Mayor Eric Adams announced his endorsement of Cuomo in a last-minute move. The decision was followed by the endorsement of Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who urged moderate Democrats and independents to rally around the former governor.

Cuomo, who leaves office in 2021, has tried to reposition his image by banking on a message of order and administrative experience, in contrast to the progressive discourse of Mamdani, who represents the more left-leaning wing of the Democratic Party in the state.