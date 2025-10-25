Pentagon receives anonymous $130 million donation to help pay military as federal shutdown continues

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de octubre, 2025

The U.S. Department of Defense reported that it received an anonymous donation of $130 million intended to help cover the salaries of members of the Armed Forces, amid the prolonged federal government shutdown.

According to a statement from the department's chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, cited by The Hill, the contribution accepted Oct. 23 will be used exclusively to fund military salaries and benefits. "We are grateful for this donor’s assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops," Parnell said in the statement.

A "patriotic" gesture, according to Trump.

During a speech at the White House, President Donald Trump described the contribution as a "patriotic" act and claimed the money came from "a friend" who does not want public recognition. "That's what I call a patriot," the president said.

The identity of the benefactor has not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether it is an individual or a private entity.

The legislative dispute The announcement came after Senate Democrats blocked the bill introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), known as the Fairness During the Shutdown Act of 2025. The measure would have allowed active duty troops and other essential federal workers to be paid during the government shutdown.

The vote ended 54-45, preventing the bill from moving forward. Johnson, meanwhile, also blocked a Democratic initiative that sought to pay all federal employees, not just essential personnel.

Insufficient funds and a looming deadline

The next payday for troops is scheduled for Oct. 30, but the grant barely covers a small portion of what is needed. According to researcher Todd Harrison of the American Enterprise Institute, the Pentagon needs between $6 billion and $7 billion to fund that payroll cycle.

Earlier this month, Trump had ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use $8 billion reallocated from research and development programs to cover mid-October salaries. That operation left only $1.5 billion available, meaning the Administration will have to find at least an additional $4.5 billion before the end of the month.

Asked about the remaining options, Sen. Johnson acknowledged that the president "only has so much latitude" to move funds from other areas. "He's not a king," he said. "He only has so much authority."