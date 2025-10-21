Democrats block for the eleventh time the Republican plan to reopen the government

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de octubre, 2025

Senate Democrats again rejected Monday the Republican plan to reopen the federal government, which has been stalled for nearly a month. It was the 11th failed vote amid a stalemate that threatens to drag on even longer as both parties accuse each other of preventing a way out.

Republicans had hoped that, after a weekend of demonstrations organized by progressive groups, Democratic senators would show a willingness to negotiate. However, the bloc led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) again voted to prevent the funding bill put forward by the Republican majority from moving forward.

The sticking point: Obamacare subsidies.

The main sticking point remains the extension of Obamacare subsidies, which expire at the end of the year. Senate Democrats insist on including that measure in any reopener deal, arguing that eliminating it would affect millions of beneficiaries.

For his part, Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) reiterated that his party is willing to discuss the issue once the government returns to normal operations. "I don't think they want a solution. I think they want a political issue," the senator warned.

Thune also tried to move forward with other bills, including the annual defense appropriation, but Democrats blocked procedural motions. According to Republicans, the shutdown has become a political lobbying tool rather than a legitimate negotiation on government spending.