Breaches in Democrats’ anti-ICE rhetoric: Chicago alderman notes that chaos caused by rioters proves ‘why we need the National Guard more than ever’

Published by Israel Duro 12 de octubre, 2025

The fear-mongering anti-ICE rhetoric of Illinois and Chicago Democratic leaders against raids on illegal immigrants and the deployment of the National Guard to the Windy City to combat crime is cracking. Alderman Raymond Lopez, a Democrat, charged that rioters attacking officers spurred by the rhetoric of his fellow party members is demonstrating "why we need the National Guard now more than ever."

In an interview with The New York Post, Lopez lamented that "The politics of this city and of hyper progressive liberalism is bringing us closer to the brink with an escalation that I don’t think any of us truly wants to see. The governor, the mayor, with a wink and a nod, told everyone to protest peacefully. And we’ve seen the exact opposite unfold."

"People choosing to try to attack law enforcement agents here in the city of Chicago"

With that, Democrats and radical left activists "are making the case as to why we need the National Guard now more than ever, with people choosing to try to attack federal law enforcement agents here in the city of Chicago."

For the alderman, Pritzker and Johnson "are continuing to play a game of chicken with other people's lives," when both should be coordinating with the federal government to "surgically" remove criminals from the streets.

Lopez blames Democrats for National Guard deployment

Lopez also directly blamed both Democratic politicians for making Trump's mind up to send in the military with actions such as the Chicago Police Department ordering officers to not respond to calls for help from federal agents.

"If we’re not going to allow law enforcement to protect [ICE] and keep the peace with our residents, then the president of the United States most definitely is going to take that action. We cannot have our our citizenry thinking that they can take up arms against the federal government and suffer no consequences," he said.