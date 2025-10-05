Trump rebukes Netanyahu for his lack of enthusiasm over breakthrough with Hamas: 'I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative'

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Friday, following Hamas' partial response to the White House-driven ceasefire proposal.

According to U.S. officials quoted by Axios, Trump considered the terror group's willingness to negotiate to represent good news. However, Netanyahu expressed his disagreement and warned that the response from Hamas was not to be interpreted as a positive sign. The former president reacted with frustration to the Israeli prime minister's stance after Hamas partially accepted the Washington-backed ceasefire plan.

According to one of the officials, Trump responded, "I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it." The exchange, confirmed by a second U.S. official, reflected the president's determination to convince the Israeli leader to move toward ending the war if Hamas agrees to a deal.

Opposing approaches to Hamas' response

In its official statement, Hamas said it was willing to release all remaining hostages in exchange for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops and a definitive end to the offensive in Gaza. However, the group asked to hold negotiations on many of the details.

Israeli sources indicated that Netanyahu interpreted that response as a rejection of the plan and asked to coordinate with Washington on a joint position to avoid giving the impression that Hamas had responded positively.

Trump's mood was different. A senior U.S. official noted that the president saw the response as an opportunity to reach an agreement, fearing that Hamas would reject it outright.

Tension on the call and immediate actions

Two U.S. officials claimed that Netanyahu's cool reaction was not what Trump expected, prompting the president to respond firmly. In an interview with Axios on Saturday, Trump recounted that he had told Netanyahu that this was his "chance for victory" and that the prime minister had finally agreed to move forward.

"He was fine with it. He's got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," Trump said in that interview.

Shortly after the call, the president issued a statement urging Israel to suspend its airstrikes on Gaza. Three hours later, Netanyahu gave the order.