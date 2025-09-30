Trump administration imposes tariffs on lumber imports

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump imposed a series of tariffs on lumber imports that will take effect on Oct. 14.

In a presidential proclamation, the White House on Monday announced a 10% global tariff on softwood lumber imports. It also set a global customs tariff of 25% on upholstered furniture, which will increase to 30% on Jan. 1.

Home renovation materials were the hardest hit in the latest round of U.S. import levies, which included a 25% global tariff of 25% on kitchen and vanity furniture, which will increase to 50% on Jan. 1.

Customs levies imposed by Trump since his return to the White House this year have sparked legal questions and criticism both globally and within the United States, from small business owners to members of Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the legality of Trump's global tariffs on Nov. 5.

In a fact sheet released Monday by the White House, the Trump administration said the lumber tariffs seek to address a national security threat, in part because "lumber plays a vital role in civilian construction and military infrastructure," the text states.

"Foreign supply chains and major exporters increasingly fill U.S. demand, creating vulnerabilities to disruptions," the White House notes.

The fact sheet also noted that trading partners negotiating with the United States could seek an alternative to pending tariff increases.