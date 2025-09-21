Trump pressured Pam Bondi for not having taken “any action” against three of his political rivals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi Saturday by claiming that her failure to bring criminal charges against Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former FBI Director James Comey was "killing our reputation and credibility."

Via his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: "Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, it’s the “same old story as last time—all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat-supported U.S. Attorney in Virginia with a really bad Republican past. A woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so.."

Trump v. Siebert

In his post, the person Trump referred to as the "Democrat supported U.S. Attorney" in Virginia was Erik Siebert, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of that state, who resigned Friday shortly after Trump publicly called for his removal during a Q&A with reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. The Republican leader voiced that request amid numerous reports that Siebert did not believe there was sufficient evidence to charge James with mortgage fraud.

"Yeah, I want him out, yeah," Trump told reporters, later adding that Siebert did not have their approval, as he had the support of Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, whom he called two of the worst figures in the party. "It was approved by two Democratic senators who, in my opinion, are among the worst," the Republican leader told reporters.