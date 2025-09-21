Voz media US Voz.us
Trump pressured Pam Bondi for not having taken “any action” against three of his political rivals

In his release, the person Trump referred to as the "Democrat supported U.S. Attorney" in Virginia was Erik Siebert, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of that state, who resigned Friday shortly after Trump publicly called for his ouster.

Bondi in Virginia/ Saul Loeb

Published by
Luis Francisco Orozco

President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi Saturday by claiming that her failure to bring criminal charges against Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former FBI Director James Comey was "killing our reputation and credibility."

Via his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: "Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, it’s the “same old story as last time—all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat-supported U.S. Attorney in Virginia with a really bad Republican past. A woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so.."

Trump v. Siebert

In his post, the person Trump referred to as the "Democrat supported U.S. Attorney" in Virginia was Erik Siebert, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of that state, who resigned Friday shortly after Trump publicly called for his removal during a Q&A with reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. The Republican leader voiced that request amid numerous reports that Siebert did not believe there was sufficient evidence to charge James with mortgage fraud.

"Yeah, I want him out, yeah," Trump told reporters, later adding that Siebert did not have their approval, as he had the support of Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, whom he called two of the worst figures in the party. "It was approved by two Democratic senators who, in my opinion, are among the worst," the Republican leader told reporters.

Trump nominates former lawyer as Siebert's replacement

In another post on his Truth Social account, Trump announced that he will nominate his former lawyer and White House counsel, Lindsey Halligan, as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to replace Siebert. While Trump took a softer tone with Bondi in that release, he also noted that a "tough" figure was needed in Virginia to push forward with pending investigations.

"Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is cautious, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed “Republican.” I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!," the president wrote.

