Pentagon accuses NBC of spreading "fake news" about a recruitment drive tied to Charlie Kirk

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de septiembre, 2025

The Pentagon strongly rejected an NBC News report that claimed top military brass were considering a recruitment campaign to honor the legacy of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

DOD press secretary Kingsley Wilson called the story "100% wrong" and accused NBC of spreading "fake news" by relying solely on anonymous sources.

"This is not happening, yet Fake News NBC published this report as if it were true using anonymous sources with no knowledge of what the recruitment task force at DOW is working on," Wilson told Fox News Digital.

The official denial

The Pentagon also disclosed an additional statement from chief spokesman Sean Parnell, in which he accused certain media outlets of making up stories to smear the administration.

"The media is so desperate to attack this administration’s success that they are now inventing lies. Under the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, men and women are coming out in droves to serve this great nation," Parnell said.

What NBC stated.

The original NBC News article, signed by reporter Courtney Kube, quoted two unnamed officials as claiming that Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata was leading conversations about a recruitment drive billed as a "call to service."

According to that version, possible slogans under consideration included, "Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors." The media outlet even argued that Turning Point USA could be used as a recruiting platform at schools and events.

NBC acknowledged that some internal officials had reportedly expressed reservations, warning that the idea could be construed as exploiting the death of Kirk, who had no military experience.