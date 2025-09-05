Texas Senate gives green light to a law that prevents trans people from using bathrooms other than those of their biological gender

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de septiembre, 2025

The Texas Senate approved a bill that prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms and locker rooms other than those of their biological sex, as well as preventing them from being placed in jails or prisons according to their gender identity. The initiative now passes to the office of Governor Greg Abbott for his signature, who has already backed similar initiatives.

A legal framework with unprecedented sanctions

The approved text not only limits access to public spaces, but also establishes economic penalties for institutions that fail to comply. Schools, universities, and state agencies will face fines of $25,000 for a first offense, and $125,000 if they reoffend.

A decade of attempts

This is not the first time Texas has pushed for such a measure. Over the past decade, Texas has considered more than 16 similar bills. Currently, 19 states already have some form of restriction in place, meaning that about 26% of the trans population lives under these limitations.

Impact on the prison system

One of the most controversial points is the provision requiring transgender inmates to be housed according to their biological sex. Critics warn that this could conflict with the Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, which mandates that inmates be placed where they have the highest security.