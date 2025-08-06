Immigration attorney Haim Vasquez explained to Voz News all the details about the pilot visa applicant bonding plan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed immigration attorney Haim Vasquez about the pilot visa applicant bonding plan, as well as the reasons that led President Donald Trump to take such a measure, which will initially apply to tourists from Zambia and Malawi, but could include other nations in the future.

"At any time, we could see other countries included, possibly in the Caribbean, in Latin America, Asia, or Africa. [...]These bonds, as they initially announced, were 5,000, 10,000, and 15,000 (dollars), and it's per trip, not for granting the visa. Therefore, it could be very expensive for a family of several people with multiple trips to the United States", commented Vasquez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.