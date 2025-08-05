Cornyn asks FBI to support Texas in the search for Democratic lawmakers who left the state

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de agosto, 2025

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is pressuring the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to intervene after several Democratic lawmakers left the state in an attempt to block passage of a new Republican-driven electoral map. The action, which left the state House of Representatives without a quorum, has provoked a strong reaction from conservative leaders.

Cornyn sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, asking the federal agency to take "any appropriate action" to help Texas authorities locate and, if appropriate, arrest the legislators who left for other states, such as Illinois and New York. According to the senator, FBI intervention is necessary because those involved may have violated state and federal laws.

"In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away," Cornyn declared, questioning the legality of the flight and its impact on the constitutional functioning of the state.

Abbott ordered arrests and an investigation into possible bribery

Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, on Monday ordered the immediate arrest of the absent lawmakers, alleging they have violated their oath of office. State law provides for a $500 daily fine for willfully failing to attend special sessions, such as the one Abbott called to address, among other issues, redistricting.

The governor also launched an investigation to determine whether Democrats received third-party assistance to cover the costs of their absences, which could be a violation of anti-kickback laws. Cornyn endorsed that approach and warned of the possibility of criminal acts committed by lawmakers.

Redistricting could favor Republicans in 2026 The special session pushed by Abbott is primarily aimed at approving a new congressional district map that could give up to five additional seats to the Republican Party in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections. While Cornyn did not explicitly mention the redistricting issue in his letter to the FBI, he did highlight the need for legislation on pressing issues such as the recent flooding that has affected Texas.

"These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable," Cornyn wrote, urging Patel to provide support to local authorities.



Use of federal resources

The Republican senator argues that the FBI has the tools necessary to assist in these types of situations, especially when the individuals involved cross state lines to evade legal or legislative procedures. In his opinion, this case should not be taken lightly, as it sets a dangerous precedent for democratic institutionality and the balance of powers in the country.

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the FBI will respond to Cornyn's request. Meanwhile, Governor Abbott and Republican leadership continue to push to restore a quorum and move forward with the planned legislative agenda.