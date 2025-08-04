Texas Republicans approved issuing arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who left the state

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de agosto, 2025

The Texas House of Representatives approved issuing arrest warrants for Democrats who have left the state. The measure passed 85-6, amid a Republican attempt to change and modify the electoral map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Dustin Burrows, speaker of the state House, stated that he would work with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to "track down the members" involved.

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas with the goal of knocking out the session that was to address redistricting on Monday afternoon.

"Texans don’t run from a fight—they face it head-on. These Texas Democrats that fled the state are not serving Texans. They are serving themselves. They forfeited their seats and are facing potential felony charges," Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News.

"They understand that the issues we face—disaster recovery, fighting for families who lost loved ones in the floods, human trafficking, and more—are not abstract political debates. Instead of addressing these challenges, some of our colleagues have fled the state in the line of duty," Burrows said Monday.

As for the discussion over the electoral map, that is done every ten years according to census results. The larger the population, the more seats in the House of Representatives for that state. The last map was drawn in 2021 by the Republican majority in the Texas Legislature. However, Governor Abbott is seeking to redraw it ahead of the 2026 election. Should his proposal pass, the GOP could pick up five additional seats.

On the other side, Democrats accuse Abbott of attempting an unprecedented maneuver to try to keep Republicans in the House majority next year.

For Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, the governor wants to pass "an intentionally racist map to steal the voices of millions of Black and Latino Texans, all to execute a corrupt political deal."

Most of the Democrats who left the state went to Illinois, under the jurisdiction of Governor JB Pritzker (D).