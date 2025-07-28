Rollins says 'One Bill Beautiful Bill' crucial for 'golden age for agriculture'

Published by Just The News 28 de julio, 2025

A griculture Secretary Brooke Rollins touted the way the GOP's "One Big Beautiful Bill" assists the farming economy.

"I think that we truly are moving toward a golden age for agriculture," Rollins said on the Just the News Not Noise TV program. "These farmers are having to choose between farming houses, basically, right? Selling their farms for development, or trying to keep them."

Rollins said not many people realize the benefits the bill has for farmers.

"I don't know that a lot of people realize how good it was for our farmers and ranchers and again, talking about national security and ensuring that they have the sustainable and resilient ability to pass these farms down to their children and their children's children," she said.

"Whether it's the inheritance tax, the death tax, basically, now being taken off of 2 million of our family farms, a $10 billion tax cut for farmers and our ranchers," she added.

The bill increases the estate tax exemption to $15 million per taxpayer from $10 million in 2017. The change starts in the 2026 tax year.

Rollins touted the bill's provision that includes 100% expense deductions for farming equipment.

Rollins said Trump has a deep understanding of how long family farms have been suffering.

"We've lost so many family farms over the last four or five years, the Joe Biden years, an increase in the 30% cost of inputs for our farmers. We went from a trade surplus under Trump one, to a $50 billion trade deficit for our AG community under Biden. These are real challenges," she said.

Rollins also said that Trump's "realignment on tariffs" and working to bring inflation down will also help the farmily industry.

