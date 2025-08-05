Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren lashes out at reporter to defend Mamdani's NYC tax hike

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de agosto, 2025

A tense crossroads played out Monday in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," where Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren vehemently defended New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's proposals, centered on raising taxes on the wealthiest to address the city's affordability crisis.

Host David Faber questioned Mamdani's strategy, arguing that raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, who already pay about 15% of their income between state and city taxes, could cause them to leave for cities like Austin or Dallas, while Warren dismissed these concerns with a sarcastic tone, "Oh dear, are you worried that billionaires are going to go hungry?" Emphasizing that the real issue is affordability.

According to Warren, Mamdani's proposals, which include a 2% tax increase on those earning more than $1 million annually and an increase in the corporate rate to 11.5%, seek to make the city more affordable for working families while maintaining its vitality.

Faber insisted that big companies, such as Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, are already creating jobs outside New York or avoiding building new headquarters in the city due to tax policies to which Warren countered that billionaires always threaten to leave and that the priority should be making the city more affordable, not bowing to the interests of the wealthiest. "If you think that the best way to run city government or national government is to start with the billionaires and say, what will work best for you? Vote Republican”, she said.

She celebrates the victory of the socialist

The Democrat also celebrated Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary by a 12-point margin, calling it "democracy at work."

In an article for Rolling Stone magazine, Warren noted that Mamdani managed to build a grassroots movement that withstood millions in attack ads, focusing on reducing costs for families.

Warren enthusiastically endorses Mamdani, saying his ideas represent the message of the Democratic Party: fight for affordability for working families.