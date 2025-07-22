Mamdani and Fateh: toward a socialist, anti-American Democratic Party

22 de julio, 2025

While the country is still watching in amazement at the victory of socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York, in Minneapolis another extremist has just won the party's endorsement, Omar Fateh. It seems that the Democratic Party is, little by little, being taken over by the extreme socialist and anti-American left.

Fateh, like Mamdani, has a list of proposals that sound like something out of a Soviet Union manual and that many even doubt that a mayor has the power to make such changes. He says that housing is a "human right" and proposes a rent freeze and rent control, along with a policy to prevent "unjustified" displacement. He proposes raising the municipal minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2028. And he has talked about banning Minneapolis Police Department cooperation with ICE. All of this is also in Mamdani's plan for New York.

Like Mamdani, Fateh has made statements against the State of Israel. He has called for a stop to the "genocide" in Gaza, and even in March 2024, during the Minnesota primary, Fateh said publicly that he voted "uncommitted" to protest the Biden Administration's support for Israel.

This he said at the time, “Unless they take immediate and dramatic action to stop Israel from continuing the genocide, they cannot expect support from progressives.”

What we see in these two candidates is the result of years of indoctrination in the universities. An entire generation that was not only convinced by the leftist intellectual elite that socialism was a good idea but also created deep anti-American sentiment. Mamdani and Fateh are the electoral dream of millions of elite young Americans, who believe that it is good and morally superior to vote for Muslim politicians with different cultures but, above all, who intend to change America from the grassroots up.

America was founded on religious values and a firm belief in freedom. These are completely different pillars than those seen in Muslim societies or socialist countries. For decades young Americans have learned in universities to hate the pillars of this country, and Mamdani and Fateh present themselves as the perfect opportunity to make radical changes.

Both New York and Minneapolis are very left-leaning cities, which goes a long way to explaining the triumph of these two characters. However, if the Democratic Party wants to continue to have a future, it should have standards when endorsing its candidates. Young people like Mamdani are getting more and more media space and more attention; surely Democrats like Chuck Schumer don't want voters to think the party is taken over by those kinds of ideas.

However, as much as most Democratic leaders are much more moderate than Mamdani and Fateh, these young contenders have a lot of energy, new communication strategies, and a lot of desire to take control of the party, so if the more moderate ones fail to stop the advance of these kinds of new candidates, what we will see in the next few years will be a socialist, deeply anti-American, and possibly very Muslim Democratic party.