Canada disappointed, Mexico relieved...: how governments react to the tariffs announced by Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing higher tariffs on dozens of countries. The new customs tariffs will not go into effect this Friday as originally planned, but in seven days.

"This decisive action reflects the President’s continued efforts to protect the United States against foreign threats to the national security and economy of the United States by securing fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade relationships to benefit American workers," the White House said in a statement.

The new customs tariffs, AFP recalled, reach 41% in the case of Syria, with Switzerland close on its heels at 39%. Algeria is subject to 30%, Bangladesh 20%, Laos 40% and India 25%.

Canada, disappointed

Canada also takes a hit, going from 25% to 35%, except for products protected by the North American Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC), to which it is a party along with the United States and Mexico.

In this regard, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured, after learning of the decision, that his government is "disappointed" by President Trump's move.

In addition, Carney described Ottawa's efforts to crack down on fentanyl and increase border security. He did so in an attempt to counter the White House's position that in announcing the tariffs cited Canada's failure to "cooperate to stem the continuing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs," as well as its "retaliation" against his measures.

In the case of Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed relief with Trump's decision. She maintained that the agreement reached with the Republican to postpone for 90 days tariffs on Mexico's exports "safeguards" the North American free trade agreement (T-MEC) with Canada.

"I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border," Trump reported via Truth Social.

Tariffs to the European Union (EU), Japan and South Korea For their part, the European Union (EU), Japan and South Korea, some of the few partners that managed to renegotiate tariffs during the truce announced in April and postponed since then, will be subject to 15%, as most countries.



Countries like Thailand and Cambodia celebrate, others like Taiwan will seek rebate

For their part, Thailand and Cambodia on Friday celebrated the 19% tariff imposed by the Republican president while Taiwan announced that it will seek a rebate on its 20% levy.

"It represents a win-win approach aimed at preserving Thailand's export base and long-term economic stability," Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab said in a statement.

"China is systematically opposed"

China was quick to criticize President Trump's decision. It said the move "harms the interests of all parties."

"China consistently and clearly opposes the imposition of these tariffs. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, told a news conference.

