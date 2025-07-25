14 Republican senators push OMB to release already approved health care funds

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de julio, 2025

A group of 14 Republican senators demanded that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) release funds already approved by Congress and related to health care. Specifically, they remarked on the "slow rate of disbursement" of the funds in question, which correspond to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Katie Britt (R-AL), current chairwoman of the Senate domestic appropriations subcommittee, spearheaded a letter sent to OMB Director Russell Vought. Specifically, it concerns earmarks that were approved in March as part of an interim funding package.

"Suspension of these appropriated funds — whether formally withheld or functionally delayed — could threaten Americans’ ability to access better treatments and limit our nation’s leadership in biomedical science. It also risks inadvertently severing ongoing NIH-funded research prior to actionable results" the senators wrote in the letter.

"Our shared goal is to restore public trust in the NIH precisely because its work is focused on results, accountability, and real-world impact. Withholding or suspending these funds would jeopardize that trust and hinder progress on critical health challenges facing our nation. Ultimately, this is about finding cures and seeing them through to fruition," they added.

In the missive they also remarked that they share the spending control north with Director Vought, to ensure that "NIH funds are used responsibly and not diverted to ideological or unaccountable programs."

In the case of Alabama, a state that Britt will represent from 2023 in the Upper House, the NIH earmarks funds for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, one of the state's major employers.

The Republican was joined by her colleagues Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Todd Young (R-IN), John Boozman (R-AR) and Dave McCormick (R-PA).