Trump signed three executive orders to curb Artificial Intelligence woke and turn the country into the great power of this technology

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de julio, 2025

The president Donald Trump signed three executive orders Wednesday promising tomake the country an "AI export powerhouse", including an executive order targeting what his administration has described as AI woke models. "The American people do not want woke Marxist lunacy in the AI models, and neither do other countries," the conservative leader said during an AI forum at the White House, where he added that the U.S. will do "whatever it takes" to be the global leader in artificial intelligence.

Likewise, Trump signed orders whose objectives are to both accelerate federal permitting for data center infrastructure and encourage the export of U.S. AI models. Those executive actions coincided with the publication of a comprehensive 20-plus-page "AI action plan" aimed at expanding the use of AI in the federal government and positioning the country as the world leader in such technology, overcoming competition in this industry from other powers such as China.

"America is going to win the AI race."

In his speech, Trump commented that "Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age. We need US technology companies to be all-in for America. We want you to put America first." Similarly, the president explained that "Today we take historic action to re-assert the future, which belongs to America," Trump said. "America is going to win the AI race... we're going to work hard and we're going to win it. From this day forward it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence."

The document, promised several times by Trump after taking office for the second time, repeals an order from former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration that established standards and safeguards for AI. Similarly, another of the orders signed by Trump urges boosting the construction of data centers for AI, as well as deregulating their development and even eliminating environmental protections that could have hindered their works.