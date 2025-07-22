Trump accused Obama of fabricating "himself" the Russian plot after the explosive declassified Gabbard report

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de julio, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump directly accused former Democratic President Barack Obama of having single-handedly fabricated the notorious Russian plot—the narrative about alleged collusion between his 2016 campaign and the Kremlin—and called the event "the crime of the century."

"Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!"

The post follows the disclosure of a recent report released by Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who denounced last Friday a "treasonous conspiracy" from the Obama administration to "subvert President Trump's 2016 victory."

The document, more than 100 pages long, was referred Monday to the Justice Department as a criminal complaint. Some of the key Democratic officials named were former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

According to the report declassified by Gabbard, the Obama administration's top National Security officials deliberately withheld intelligence that disproved massive Russian interference in the 2016 election. Instead, the report reads, these officials promoted an alarmist narrative to justify subsequent investigations against Trump.

"Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people," Gabbard said in X. "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."

The materials declassified by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), under a new unit called the Director's Initiatives Group, include emails and memos that acknowledged that while there was Russian cyber activity, there was no real indication that Moscow had attempted to directly manipulate the vote count or any direct relationship with Trump. Instead, officials warned that the real impact could be on public confidence.

The release also includes a detailed timeline that contradicts key points of the 2017 intelligence report that concluded Russia had tried to benefit Trump in the campaign over former candidate Hillary Clinton. Gabbard asserted that the final assessment of that report was politically motivated, biased, and did not reflect previous analysis within the U.S. intelligence apparatus.

For now, neither Obama nor the former officials have responded to the new accusations.