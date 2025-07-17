US sanctions 'Niño Guerrero,' the 'detestable leader of Tren de Aragua'

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2025

The Trump administration imposed economic sanctions against the leader of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization, Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as "Niño Guerrero," and against five other top leaders.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), an agency under the umbrella of the Department of the Treasury (USDT), announced the sanctions against Guerrero and the rest through a statement, mentioning all the crimes they allegedly committed and the threat they pose to the country's national security.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores (a.k.a. 'Niño Guerrero')—the head of Tren de Aragua—and five other key Tren de Aragua leaders and affiliates," the agency said.

"Niño Guerrero has grown Tren de Aragua from a prison gang involved in extortion and bribery to an influential organization that threatens public safety throughout the Western Hemisphere. Tren de Aragua is involved in the illicit drug trade, human smuggling and trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, and money laundering, among other criminal activities," added OFAC.

Niño Guerrero's wife among those sanctioned

Among the other five sanctioned by the Trump administration is Yohan Jose Romero, known as "Johan Petrica," Niño Guerrero's right-hand man, co-founder of Tren de Aragua and in charge of "the group's illegal mining efforts in Venezuela." Another is Josué Ángel Santana Peña, a.k.a. "Santanita," is accused of committing homicides, extortion, bombings, terrorism and robberies. Wilmer José Pérez Castillo, a.k.a. "Wilmer Guayabal," was also sanctioned. He is the leader of a Tren de Aragua cell dedicated to drug trafficking and bribe collection and responsible for the murder of several members of the Venezuelan security forces. Also penalized were Félix Anner Castillo Rondón, known as "Puro Arnel," leader of the cell known as "Los Gallegos" and Wendy Marbelys Ríos Gómez, wife of Niño Guerrero and linked to crimes such as money laundering and terrorism.

These penalties imply that all assets owned by Niño Guerrero and the rest of those sanctioned in the U.S. are blocked by the government.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Niño Guerrero plays "a key role" within the terrorist organization, with the goal to "increase its destabilizing influence throughout the region."

Bessent assured that the Trump administration's goal continues to be to "make the country safe" and that his department "remains dedicated to dismantling Tren de Aragua and disrupting the group’s campaign of violence."

$5 million for information on the whereabouts of Niño Guerrero

The State Department echoed the sanctions announced by the Treasury. Through a statement, the agency led by Marco Rubio referred to Niño Guerrero as "the detestable leader of [Tren de Aragua]," who has "a history of being involved in criminal activities for over two decades." In addition, it recalled that a reward of up to $5 million is offered for any information leading to the terrorist's whereabouts and serving to proceed to his arrest.