For the third consecutive year, Florida is the strongest economy in the country

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de julio, 2025

For the third year in a row, Florida was enshrined as the strongest economy in the country. This was the finding of the annual ranking conducted by CNBC. As for the methodology used by the cited media, several factors were taken into account, including economic growth, state finances, the degree of dependence on federal money, and "the potential risk faced by each state in the face of higher tariffs."

"Economic growth and employment remain solid in the top 10, state finances are strong, and the state is a leader in new business startups," the media outlet said in its report.

The governor, Ron DeSantis, celebrated the news on his social media, highlighting the economic strength of Florida.

"Florida has the lowest number of state workers per capita, the lowest debt per capita, the second-lowest spending per capita, no income tax, the #1 public higher education system, the lowest in-state tuition, universal school choice, law-and-order policies, and we're #1 for new business formations," he wrote on his X account.

In addition, the Florida governor asserted that his state also leads the rest when it comes to religious freedom. "Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation's founding and essential to the American way of life. I'm proud that Florida stands at the forefront in defending this fundamental right, and as governor, I will always uphold and protect religious liberty," he remarked in a different release.

As for the partisan breakdown of the top ten, six states are governed by Republicans versus four by Democrats.

As for the reasons for giving Florida the first place, CNBC mentioned its debt rating and outlook (AAA stable), the percentage of state spending coming from federal funds (34%), and $185 billion in international trade of goods. They also highlighted its GDP, which amounts to $1.34 trillion, and experienced 3.6% growth in 2024.