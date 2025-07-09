Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump made the case for the federal government to take control of Washington, D.C., believing that such a move would significantly reduce crime. In addition, the Republican explained that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is "working very closely" with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"I mean, in the sense that we would run it so good, it would be run so proper. We’d get the best person to run it; the crime would be down to a minimal — it would be much less. We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you, we want a capital that’s run flawlessly. And it wouldn’t be hard for us to do it," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting.

Following President Trump's comments, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said it was time to address the issue of self-governance in Washington, D.C., and that Congress should be in charge of legislating for the city.

"As President Trump seems to be contemplating, it’s time to repeal 'DC Home Rule,' and have DC's laws made by Congress—consistent with Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution," Lee wrote in a post on X. "I have a bill, the Bowser Act, that would do just that. Make DC safe again!" added Lee.

"We’re going to make New York great again"

President Trump also referred to New York and compared the case to Washington. The president promised to "straighten out" the city if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race. In that regard, Trump called Mamdani a "communist" and argued that he would take steps to intervene in the city's affairs if the Democrat beats incumbent Mayor Eric Adams in the election.

"Maybe we’re going to have to straighten it out from Washington," Trump said. He added: "We're going to make New York great again."

Similarly, the president warned that "If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same."

"But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places where we have to," the Republican president insisted.