Analyst Andres Guilarte explained in Voz News that the Democratic Party bases want a socialist leadership

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom he talked about the recent poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, which revealed the current crisis that the Democratic Party is experiencing in view of the desires of a good part of those polled for a change of leadership, confirming the delicate crisis that said party has been experiencing since the victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

When asked about the poll results, Guilarte explained that "I am not surprised, rather what surprises me is that these numbers are not everywhere. It seems that the Democrats when something like this comes out want to hide it, as if it were not something necessary. [...] When you look at the Kamala Harris candidacy that was a disaster, what happened next with Trump coming in giving left and right and up and down and they don't know how to respond, it's not surprising that the Democratic base sees that you don't have leadership."

In another part of the interview, Guilarte commented that one of the most disturbing details of the survey is how 66% of young people see as a priority the materialization of a Universal Healthcare, this being the reason why many are willing to support socialist figures.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.