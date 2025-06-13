DHS offers reward for information on four illegal aliens who escaped from Newmark detention center

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de junio, 2025

Four illegal immigrants escaped Thursday from the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), issued a statement warning about what happened while offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the illegal immigrants.

“DHS has become aware of four detainees at the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility escaping. Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated.”

According to reports from The New York Times, the breakout occurred after days of tensions over the quality and timeliness of meals, which sparked riots inside the facility run by GEO Group, a private company in the country.

DHS denies it to the media



However, the official statement from the DHS denies that riots broke out at the center and that the services provided by the private service are of high quality:

“Contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention facility. This privately held facility remains dedicated to providing high-quality services, including around-the-clock access to medical care, in-person and virtual legal and family visitation, general and legal library access, translation services, dietician-approved meals, religious and specialty diets, recreational amenities, and opportunities to practice their religious beliefs.”

The identity of the fugitive immigrants



As the DHS release notes, these are the four fugitives:

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration. On May 3, 2025, the Wayne Township, New Jersey Police Department arrested Bautista for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. as a minor in 2019. On October 3, 2024, the New Jersey Passaic Police Department arrested Sandoval for unlawful possession of a handgun. He was arrested again on February 15, 2025, by the Passaic Police Department for aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada is an illegal alien from Colombia who illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 under the Biden administration. On May 15, 2025, the New Jersey Hammonton Police Department arrested Castaneda for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon is an illegal alien from Colombia who overstayed a tourist visa and entered the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration. On April 25, 2025, the New York City Police Department arrested Pineda for petty larceny. On May 21, 2025, the Union, New Jersey Police Department arrested Pineda for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.